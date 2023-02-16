Uplatform’s cutting-edge solutions shine at ICE London

Uplatform was part of the 2023 edition of ICE London and showcased its latest innovations to over 35,000 visitors.

Press release.- iGaming has taken the world by storm, and the UK is no exception. As the hub of iGaming activity, London recently hosted the largest iGaming event in the world, ICE London.

Over 35 000 visitors and 650 exhibitors from 150 countries attended the event, making it the largest international iGaming event. One of the event’s exhibitors was Uplatform, an online casino and sports betting platform, and the team was positioned at stand S2-150.

At the ICE London conference, Uplatform set up an “Arena of Impressions.” The stand hosted games, prizes, treats, and exciting activities like the Tournament of Speed, the League of Bubble Tea Lovers, an Edible Mist zone, and more.

Guests also had a good time playing Uplatform’s reaction game, and it was an excellent opportunity for visitors to speak to the team of experts. They showcased their new Casino Aggregator solution, a sportsbook with the broadest market reach, and other game-changing products. The stand was indeed buzzing with activity.

The sales team’s lead, Nelli, commented: “We loved ICE London! Our team was blown away by the scale of the event and the incredible turnout at our stand over the show’s few days. It was a busy and exciting week of networking, reconnecting with old friends, and closing new deals.

“At the Uplatform stand, there was lots of fun, and our guests enjoyed exclusive cocktails with an iGaming twist. We hope our dear visitors enjoyed ICE London as much as we did—it was an incredible experience!”

The event was thrilling and full of great highlights. Uplatform‘s participation at ICE London was a success, and the event significantly impacted the iGaming community. This year has started well for the iGaming business, and all signs point to a successful year.