Pres release.- The Starlet Awards recognize success, innovation, and ethics while highlighting the outstanding companies on the continent. In this context, Uplatform takes home “Rising Star of the Year” Starlet Awards

The awards honour the top suppliers in the B2B supply chain. A special panel of industry experts with deep expertise and excellent qualifications is chosen to determine which products and technologies are exceptional in their category.

Uplatform’s Head of Marketing, Maria, said, “The team is elated to have won the Starlet Award. Being named a Rising Star by two notable organizations in the same year clearly shows that we are on the right track. We are especially grateful to our clients for trusting us and to the entire industry for supporting us on this journey. I’m proud of our sportsbook and our team for their dedication. But, as they say, the best is yet to come.”

“This recognition by the SBC Awards and the Starlet Awards is a huge achievement for Uplatform. This will give them a reason to keep improving their solutions so that they and their clients can have even more success.”

Uplatform’s sportsbook has been innovatively designed to be efficient, adaptable, and reliable, ready to deliver you success in all markets with the widest and most diverse content portfolio, including 260+ sports and Esports

in line, including low-tier leagues, local championships, and even amateur ones, as well as 1.5 million pre-match and live events. They offer major and distinctive features such as a unique live zone, multi-live bets, a bet constructor, a bet builder, popular and unique bet types, and extensive localization covering local languages, payment options, odds, views, and device compatibility.