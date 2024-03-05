Uplatform joins forces with Pragmatic Play

The partnership brings forth a diverse portfolio of award-winning games to Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator.

Press release.- Uplatform is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pragmatic Play, a prominent igaming content provider renowned for its innovative slots portfolio.

Established in 2015, Pragmatic Play has earned industry recognition, including the prestigious MiGEA award for “Best Gaming Company”, showcasing its commitment to excellence.

Pragmatic Play specializes in delivering popular games to successful global brands in the igaming industry. While Uplatform’s integration currently focuses on Pragmatic Play’s renowned slots, the partnership brings forth a diverse portfolio of award-winning games to Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator.

Operators will gain access to these immersive slots, enhancing gameplay experiences for players in regulated markets, supported by a variety of languages and currencies.

Uplatform’s commitment to providing an extensive and diverse gaming experience aligns seamlessly with Pragmatic Play’s dedication to creating immersive and responsible entertainment. The partnership aims to elevate the igaming experience for players and solidify Uplatform’s position in the competitive market.

Driven by a set of core values encompassing persistence, respect, and loyalty, Pragmatic Play strives for excellence in the field of igaming. Uplatform recognizes these values and is excited to collaborate with a partner that shares its commitment to professionalism, integrity, fairness, and unwavering quality.

The collaboration with Pragmatic Play is a strategic move for Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, expanding its content offering to stay competitive in the dynamic iGaming landscape. The integration will provide operators with access to a wide array of high-quality slots, enhancing player engagement and satisfaction.

Guzel, partnership manage at Uplatform shares: “I admire Pragmatic Play for their innovative and diverse gaming portfolio, which truly sets them apart in the industry.

“Their commitment to quality, through stunning visuals and immersive experiences, makes each game a standout. I’m thrilled to be partners with them, celebrating their dedication to excellence and the exceptional entertainment value they bring to the gaming sector.”

As Uplatform continues to evolve its offerings, the partnership with Pragmatic Play marks a significant step forward. The collaboration sets the stage for an exciting chapter in Uplatform’s journey as it further establishes itself as a powerhouse in the igaming industry.