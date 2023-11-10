Unlock the magic of Malta Week 2023: Your must-have event guide

Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your trip.

SiGMA Europe 2023 will take place at the Malta Maritime Hub, November 13-17.

Press release.- SiGMA Europe’s highly anticipated Malta Week event is just around the corner – and with a sprawling 32k sq meters to explore, there’s plenty to see and do. To help you make the most of your time, here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your trip.

Plan your trip

Visit our Plan Your Trip page on the SiGMA Europe website for an easy guide to the event. From recommendations to travel tips, they’ve distilled the essentials for your convenience.

With so many of our networking events taking place in Malta’s stunning capital city – Valletta should be your first port of call when it comes to accommodation. The Grand Hotel Excelsior is the official event hotel, and will play host to several Malta Week events. For exclusive discounted rates, contact Emily at [email protected]. Check out the full list of all their partner hotels on the website. Ensure your passport is valid, and be sure to check whether you require a visa to enter Malta.

Check the exact entrance location. Follow the road signs when you are close to the gate and prepare to be amazed. They’ve taken all the necessary steps to make your journey to the MMH Expo hassle-free.

Stay in the know

Don’t miss last minute changes – stay up-to-date with all the latest updates through SiGMA’s official social media channels.

Beat the queues: Pick up your badge early

Pre-registration will be available to delegates arriving at Malta International Airport on Sunday, November 12th, from 09:00 to 20:00, and the following day (13th November) at the Grand Hotel Excelsior from 07:00 to 22:00. Have your ticket handy, a digital version is enough and also don’t forget to have a form of identification (ID) with you. Join the networking drinks from 6.00pm onwards.

See also: 7 good reasons to attend SiGMA Europe 2023

Travel in style

Whichever route you take we’re pleased to announce that we will have a shuttle bus and water taxi service available. Full details on how the shuttle bus and boat will operate can be found in the Transport Section of the Plan Your Trip page on our website. When it comes to taxis, the 3 most popular taxi apps are eCabs, Bolt and Uber.

Ferry Shuttle Service:

This ferry shuttle service offers convenient transportation between two pick-up points, ensuring a smooth journey to MMH and back. Pick-up points available:

08:00 – 17:30: Sliema (opposite TexMex)

08:00 – 17:00: Valletta (VCP – Valletta Cruise Port)

Shuttle Service

This shuttle service offers convenient transportation that runs between MMH, Grand Hotel Excelsior (Valletta), Iniala Hotel, Hilton (St Julian’s), The Westin Dragonara Resort, and Malta Marriott Hotel from 08:30 to 19:30.

Tips and Tricks

The Euro (EUR) is the official currency in Malta, & credit cards are widely accepted. Stay updated on COVID-19 travel guidelines, as they may change. Take note of emergency numbers, most importantly: 112 for Medical, Fire & Police related emergencies. Don’t forget your power adapter: Type G plus are used in Malta.

Official SiGMA Europe Instagram filter

Don’t just take a selfie, take a SiGMA selfie!​ For the first time ever, we’ve designed a filter that you can use when posting on SIGMA Europe’s socials.