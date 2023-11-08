7 good reasons to attend SiGMA Europe 2023

SiGMA Europe 2023 will take place at the Malta Maritime Hub, November 13-17.

Press release.- A year of acquisitions, new partnerships, and the launch of new international events has propelled SiGMA’s growth forward as a global leader in the igaming sector. Following on from the success of shows in Dubai, Manila, Brazil, Cyprus, and Curacao, it’s full steam ahead towards our next flagship event: Malta Week – November 2023. Here’s why you shouldn’t miss out:

1. Valletta Festival Week: New venue, new experience

SiGMA Europe 2023 is moving to a much bigger venue. Having outgrown traditional spaces, we’re holding our November Malta Week expo at the Malta Maritime Hub – an operational shipyard accessible by both car and water taxi. This hidden gem of a location sits at the heart of the island, and will offer our delegates 32 thousand square metres of prime exhibition space, including 100 metres of berthing space right in front of the venue.

The venue also features a massive food court – custom-built for the event. The innovative design features recycled shipping containers and 3 levels offering a choice selection of eateries and chill-out zones. Vegan? Kosher? With 18 different food booths, there’s something to suit everyone’s taste.

The dockyards are just a stone’s throw away from Malta’s iconic capital, Valletta – a stunning UNESCO World Heritage Centre dating back to the 16th century, and the location for many of the networking events taking place during Malta Week.

2. Complimentary verticals

Considered to be Europe’s hub for the igaming industry, Malta Week is a chance for delegates to leverage the significant crossover potential for multi-faceted business deals and to double down on opportunities to connect with some of the leading affiliates, policymakers, thought leaders, and suppliers in the industry.

From crypto casinos and GameFi to web3 marketing, Malta Week is the largest show worldwide that caters for a pan-vertical ecosystem, allowing delegates to syphon more mileage out of their experience.

3. Meet VIP influencers, KOLs and top government officials

Back for another SiGMA event, football legend and Betiton ambassador Djibril Cissé is confirmed to attend Malta Week. Also in attendance are Malta’s Prime Minister, the Hon. Robert Abela, Malta Gaming Authority CEO Carl Brincat, Mariana Gospodinova, from Crypto.com, Kate Hancock, Nameer Khan, Muneed Mushtaq, David Meltzer, Andre Fluellen, and Emirati entrepreneur Dr. Sara Al Madani.

4. Nurturing Affiliate Relationships

SiGMA seeks to create long-lasting relationships between affiliates and operators that goes beyond simply making a connection. This year we’re flying 100 affiliates (and counting) to Malta Week as part of our 100 Spartans campaign. SiGMA Affiliates will host 100 of the best affiliates from across the globe for three nights at an exclusive hotel in Malta, connecting leading affiliates from various frontier industries with key operators from the gaming and emerging tech sectors. Activities such as the SiGMA speed dating event cultivate the right opportunities for matchmaking.

5. A sold out expo floor

The world’s gaming community is gathering in Valletta this November. Despite significantly increasing our footprint, all 32 thousand square metres of expo space has already sold out. Exhibitors are going all out this year, with top attractions including some innovative booth designs.

Heavy demand hasn’t compromised quality, however. We’ve thoughtfully curated our floor plan, choosing a solid lineup of top-tier B2B and B2C companies leading their sectors. You’re in good company, with companies like Pragmatic Play, Game Lounge, Praxis, BetConstruct, Yggdrasil, Soft2Bet, Sportradar, Softswiss, and 1xBet all confirmed to take part.

6. Quality conference content

Quality content will be a main focus this year at Malta Week. With an expert-led lineup of speakers, delegates can expect panellists eager to get stuck into some of the more meaty subjects. From GambleFi to TradFi, and Web3 marketing to AML, there’s a full spectrum of topics on the debate table. Also up for discussion is Europe’s shifting regulatory landscape – including the new AI Act and other proactive policies, as well as the way forward for ChatGPT models and generative AI.

Taking place on the 13th, interactive workshops will tackle both emerging and established markets. The workshops will feature practical exercises and reference real-life case studies. This is followed by an iGaming Masterclass – open to Premium and Platinum ticket holders only.

7. Face-to-Face Networking is King

Whilst online capabilities give you a longer reach and more avenues for lead generation, nothing beats good old-fashioned handshaking when it comes to networking. Business relationships rely on trust, and trust thrives when face-to-face networking takes place.

This is why Malta Week has some of the best networking activities around. From C-Level dining and world-class gala awards to an MMA fight night, there’s no shortage of things to fill your evenings. There are also plenty of day events taking place, including a golf and poker tournament, a fun run, cultural tours, and a friendly-competitive football tournament.