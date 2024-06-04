Unibet player crowned fifteenth Dream Drop millionaire following Dueling Jokers win

After placing a bet of just €1 on Four Leaf Gaming’s Dueling Jokers Dream Drop, the player scooped a total of €2.9m.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has seen its Dream Drop Mega Jackpot hit for a fifteenth time, with one lucky player landing the jackpot at Unibet.

The player scooped a total of €2.9m (€2,978,317.62) after placing a bet of just €1 on Four Leaf Gaming’s Dueling Jokers Dream Drop.

The latest win follows the Dream Drop Jackpot’s fourteenth Mega Jackpot drop in March, which means a total sum of more than €8.4m has been paid out this year.

Released in November 2022, Dueling Jokers Dream Drop sees players attend a party in an underground disco packed full of electrifying jokers.

Boasting features including Wild Jokers, a Joker Meter, Super Spinner and more, this title has an array of elements to keep players engaged as they go in search of the max win of 50,000x.

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “We are not even halfway through 2024 and this is the third millionaire that Dream Drop has created this year, and we couldn’t be happier.

“The frequency of these big jackpots being won is exactly what we envisioned when we launched Dream Drop and we are thrilled that the mechanic’s momentum has continued at a rapid pace. Our sincere congratulations go to the lucky winner.”

Meanwhile, Andy Hollis, co-founder of Four Leaf Gaming, said: “We are over the moon to have two out of the last three Dream Drop Mega Jackpot winners on the Four Leaf Gaming portfolio. Dueling Jokers was the first Dream Drop game we launched and it’s great to see it’s still performing well, making another multimillionaire from only a €1 bet makes it even sweeter.

“We are super excited to be releasing two more Dream Drop games in 2024 and hopefully we will see more of these huge winners in the future!”

Moreover, Pierluigi Rinaldi, head of gaming business development at Kindred Group, said: “We are thrilled to announce yet another Dream Drop Jackpot winner at Unibet. This incredible win highlights the excitement and spine-tingling potential of Dream Drop. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the lucky winner.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

The company provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its proprietary slots to a varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.