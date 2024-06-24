Underdog names John Pauley as VP of government affairs and partnerships

Pauley joins the company from PrizePicks.

US.- Fantasy sports operator Underdog Fantasy has appointed John Pauley as VP of government affairs and partnerships. Pauley joins Underdog from DFS operator PrizePicks, where he was the VP of government affairs for 18 months.

Before joining PrizePicks, Pauley was the government affairs manager at Sportradar.

Pauley wrote in a LinkedIn post: “The Underdog brand has become synonymous with modern-day fantasy sports and the new generation of fans. That’s why I’m incredibly excited to share that my next professional chapter will be with the Underdog Fantasy community as VP of government affairs & partnerships.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity I had to work with the PrizePicks team, including the visionaries behind their products Jay Deuskar and Dylan Cooper. And I have no doubt that PrizePicks is in great hands with its government affairs leaders Shane R. Saum, Ron Heart, and Stuart Wilkinson.”

Underdog Fantasy has signed a partnership with the United Football League (UFL) to become exclusive fantasy sports partner.