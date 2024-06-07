United Football League and Underdog Fantasy sign partnership

Underdog has become the UFL’s exclusive fantasy sports partner.

US.- The United Football League (UFL) has announced a partnership with the sports company Underdog Fantasy. Underdog will serve as the UFL’s exclusive fantasy sports partner ahead of the start of the UFL Championship on June 16.

Jeremy Levine, Underdog founder and co-CEO, said: “The UFL has injected vibrancy and high-octane energy into the Spring sports calendar. Underdog and the UFL share a similar DNA – leading with innovation and constantly testing new, fan-focused ideas, so it’s a very natural partnership.”

UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon added: “We are thrilled to name Underdog Fantasy as our exclusive sports fantasy partner. This collaboration is a fantastic match of two brands on an exciting trajectory that will grow together. We share a passion for innovation and delivering an exceptional experience to our fans and will bring that spirit together and look forward to bringing an exciting new dimension to the fantasy sports world.”

Earlier this year, Underdog Fantasy announced a partnership with Sift.