Underdog launches $1m responsible gaming innovation fund

The fantasy sports company has announced the launch of GuardDog.

US.- The Fantasy sports company Underdog has announced the launch of GuardDog, an investment initiative intended to promote innovation in responsible gaming. The firm is launching GuardDog with $1m in initial funding to be used to accelerate early-stage startups focused on building solutions to address problem gaming.

In addition to monetary investment, companies receiving GuardDog funding will get access to advisors and mentors including former regulators, responsible gaming experts and experienced funders. Mentors include Brianne Doura-Schawohl, a responsible gaming advocate; Adam Warrington, former vice president of Responsible Gaming at FanDuel; Chris Grove, partner at Acies Investments; Dan Hartman, former director of the Colorado Division of Gaming; and Sara Tait, former executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Jeremy Levine, founder and co-CEO of Underdog, said: “At Underdog, we always look to adopt best in class and then innovate further. With GuardDog, we intend to spur innovation to help companies that help people play the games they love — including all our games on Underdog — responsibly. We know there are tons of dreamers, entrepreneurs and builders out there that can help build a stronger, more responsible ecosystem for all.

“We want to help those innovating in responsibility by providing capital, mentorship and valuable connections. We’re really excited to launch GuardDog and we can’t wait to help some amazing companies.”

Last month, Underdog named Brianne Doura-Schawohl as a consultant to support responsible gambling efforts. Doura-Schawohl guides core concepts focused on responsible gaming, such as the development of internal policies, and the creation and execution of strategic plans to increase understanding of problem gambling.