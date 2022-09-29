Underdog names responsible gaming policy expert Brianne Doura-Schawohl as consultant

Doura-Schawohl will guide the fantasy sports firm’s focus on responsible gambling.

US.- Fantasy sports company Underdog has announced that Brianne Doura-Schawohl has joined the company as a consultant to support responsible gambling efforts. Doura-Schawohl will guide core concepts focused on responsible gaming, such as the development of internal policies, and the creation and execution of strategic plans to increase understanding of problem gambling.

She will also aim to ensure the brand is well represented as a committed partner in responsible gaming efforts. With more than a decade of experience in advocacy, public policy, government, and communications, Doura-Schawohl played an role in shaping gaming legislation.

Prior to starting her own consulting firm, Doura-Schawohl Consulting, she served as vice president of US policy and strategic development for EPIC Risk Management. She also worked as legislative director for the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

Currently, she is a member of the board of directors for Kindbridge Behavioral Health and in the NILE Next Gen Executives committee.

Jeremy Levine, president and chairman of Underdog said: “A guiding principle of Underdog is to deliver the necessary resources and guidance to our community to ensure a responsible fantasy sports experience. Collaborating with a well-respected industry leader of Brianne’s standing will strengthen our efforts as we accelerate our future roadmap.”

Doura-Schawohl commented: “I’m thrilled to be working with the incredible team at Underdog as we reimagine the fantasy sports experience. With the company’s rapid growth and as it expands its offerings to new customers, it is critical that we uphold the highest degree of integrity while delivering users with a safe and reliable platform.”

Underdog has partnered with Responsible Gambling charity BetBlocker, which offers free blocking software for individuals who need to take a step back from or manage their play.

AGA updates responsible gaming guide

The American Gaming Association (AGA) marked Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) 2022 with the release of a new edition of its Responsible Gaming Statutes and Regulations Guide.

Updated for the first time since 2019, the guide is a centralised collection of the statutes and regulations addressing responsible gaming in the 34 states and the District of Columbia with commercial casinos, sports betting or igaming as of July 1. Since the last guide was released, two new states have legalised land-based casino gaming, 16 states have legalised sports betting and two have legalised igaming.