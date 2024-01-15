Underdog Fantasy signs partnership with Sift to prevent fraud

Underdog Fantasy has signed a deal with Sift, a digital trust and safety firm, to increase the safety of online players and prevent fraud.

US.- The sports company Underdog Fantasy has announced a partnership with Sift, a digital trust and safety firm, to protect users against fraud and streamline transactions.

Sift’s platform uses machine learning and a global data network of 1 trillion annual events to identify high-risk transactions in real time. Sift’s technology enables Underdog to prevent the use of stolen payment methods on its platform, reducing fraudulent chargebacks and false positives that create friction for legitimate players.

Dustin Cooper, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Underdog Fantasy, said: “Protecting our players through innovation is part of our DNA, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sift in this important mission. Sift’s industry expertise and innovative use of machine learning allow us to instantly identify and block emerging fraud threats without creating hurdles for our players. This partnership will help us further ensure our players can trust that Underdog will give them a fun, fair and secure environment to increase their enjoyment of sports.”

Armen Najarian, Sift’s chief marketing officer, added: “With Sift’s deep and broad coverage in the online gaming industry, we have a unique level of visibility into different fraud patterns affecting the sector. Underdog Fantasy abides by a player-first mentality, and we’re confident our solution will help them do even more to protect their community without compromising a great user experience.”

Last year, Underdog announced the launch of GuardDog, an investment initiative intended to promote innovation in responsible gaming. The firm launched GuardDog with $1m in initial funding to be used to accelerate early-stage startups focused on building solutions to address problem gaming.