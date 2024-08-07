UK Vulnerability Registration Service to work with Gamban

VRS will recommend the gambling-blocking software.

UK.- The UK Vulnerability Registration Service (VRS) has entered into a collaboration with Gamban. It will recommend Gamban’s gambling-blocking software to its members, who will be able to use it for free via TalkBanStop.com.

The objective is to give people on the independent register of vulnerable people the support they need, including the ability to block all online gambling sites and apps across their devices.

VRS CEO Helen Lord said: “Those experiencing financial vulnerability have very often experienced gambling harm. That is why it is so important that services like the VRS and Gamban work together to ensure that people presenting to either of us are signposted to any additional support they need.”

Gamban co-founder Matt Zarb-Cousin added: “In a world where the lure of immediate gratification through digital activity is increasingly tempting, we want to help people regain control and balance – and by using Gamban, they can do that.

“Layering up blocking software with self-exclusion ensures that devices are unable to access gambling sites and apps, whether regulated or unregulated. This approach to gambling harm reduction is now utilised across the world and we’re delighted to be partnering with VRS to raise awareness of the free tools and support available in the UK.

“We always recommend using other barriers in addition to gambling-blocking software, such as self-exclusion. The friction these offer give the individual a chance to think between urge and action. During this time, they can ride out their urge or think again before acting on temptation.”

Earlier this year, the state-controlled gambling operator Svenska Spel announced a deal with Gamban to provide free gambling block software to players who choose to self-exclude. Such players will be offered a free Gamban licence and access to the Gamban app for support.