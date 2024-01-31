Svenska Spel announces deal with Gamban

The Swedish operator will provide free gambling block software to players who want to quit.

Sweden.- The state-controlled gambling operator Svenska Spel has announced a deal with the UK’s Gamban to provide free gambling block software to players who choose to self-exclude. Such players will be offered a free Gamban licence and access to the Gamban app for support.

Daniel Harre, responsible gambling specialist at Svenska Spel, said: “We believe that using Gamban may give someone the pause from gambling that is required for seeking help, going into treatment and start recovering.”

Matt Zarb-Cousin, director of external affairs at Gamban, said: “We are excited to be working with Svenska Spel to provide market-leading blocking software to people wanting to stop gambling. This partnership reflects Svenka Spel’s commitment to all of their customers playing in a fun, safe and healthy way.”

Changes at Svenska Spel

In recent days, Svenska Spel has been forced to rebrand its horseracing offerings after losing its appeal against a lawsuit brought by horseracing betting operator Aktiebolaget Trav och Galopp. ATG had sued its fellow former monopoly operator over its use of the phrase “Trav och Galopp” in a racing product launched with France’s Pari-Mutuel Urbain (PMU). Svenska Spel has renamed the product Svenska Spel Hästar.

Meanwhile, Svenska Spel has announced plans to close two Casino Cosmopol land-based casino venues due to a lack of profitability. The venues that will close are those in Gothenburg and Malmö. That will leave only the flagship Casino Cosmopol Stockholm operational.