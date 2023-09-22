UK puts back deadline for online slots stake limit consultation due to error

The deadline has been extended by two weeks due to the use of incorrect data in the consultation document.

UK.- The UK government has extended the deadline for its consultation on stake limits for online slots due to an error in data provided in documentation. The government had published that the UK problem gambling rate for 16 to 24-year-olds was 1.5 per cent.

However, according to data from Public Health England, this is only the rate for men. The percentage of problem gambling in this age group as a whole stands at 0.8 per cent. As a result of the error, the government has decided to put back the deadline for submissions to the consultation by two weeks until October 4.

Some have already questioned whether the government and the Gambling Commission will complete all of the consultations outlined in the government’s gambling white paper before the next general election, which must be held some time before January 28. This further delay is likely to increase such concerns.

Stake limits for online casino

The consultation in question focuses on proposals to introduce a maximum stake limit for spins on online slots. A £2 limit already applies for land-based fixed-odds betting matching terminals. The proposal for online slots is for a limit of between £2 and £15. The white paper suggests this is necessary because online slots are especially high-risk and are associated with large losses and long sessions.

Meanwhile, the British Gambling Commission is also currently conducting consultations outlined in the Gambling White Paper. It has four consultations running focusing on online game design, financial risk checks for online gambling, direct marketing and cross-selling and age verification at land-based gambling venues.

CEO Andrew Rhodes has said that the consultation on financial risk checks is the most challenging and he has clashed with the industry and media, accusing Racing Post of publishing “imbalanced stories” about the proposals.