UK National Lottery reports full-year sales of £8.2bn

Camelot UK has reported the second-highest annual National Lottery sales in its history.

UK.- Reporting on it’s last full financial year at the helm of the UK National Lottery, Camelot UK has reported annual sales of £8.2bn. That makes 2022-23 it’s second-best year since it launched the lottery in 1994, with sales up £96m year-on-year.

Sales of draw-based games rose to £4.74bn and digital sales hit a record high of £3.7bn, representing 45 per cent of all sales. Within that, mobile sales accounted for £311m, with 70 per cent via the National Lottery app. Retail sales also increased slightly to £4.5bn.

The lottery dished out £4.69bn in prize money, creating 382 millionaires, while £3.11bn went to good causes, including £1.87bn for social and local community projects in the UK.

Camelot UK’s co-CEOs, Clare Swindell and Neil Brocklehurst, said: “With £36m being raised each week for Good Cause projects around the UK and returns from ticket sales rising to their best-ever level, it’s clear that The National Lottery is delivering for players and society in what are very challenging times.

“We have more exciting plans lined up for the year ahead to ensure that The National Lottery remains front of mind and brings people together at key national moments. And, we also remain committed to delivering the National Lottery in a safe and socially-responsible way. All while we continue to support Allwyn UK on its transition plans to the fourth licence, from 1 February 2024.”

Allwyn takeover

Allwyn, which won the Gambling Commission’s tender to run the National Lottery from February 2024, bought Camelot UK from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in February. It also bought Camelot LS and is reportedly considering an offer for the Irish national lottery.

Allwyn CEO Robert Chvátal said: “This past year’s performance demonstrates the core strengths of The National Lottery in consistently delivering for Good Causes, even in an environment where consumer spending is under pressure.

“We were delighted to integrate Camelot into the Allwyn group earlier this year, bringing their experience and know-how to Allwyn UK’s vision for the fourth licence. It is great to be working with them on the successful delivery of The National Lottery through this year and over the next decade as part of the Allwyn team, while maintaining a steadfast focus on safe play.”