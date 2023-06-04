Nevada’s Edgewater Casino Resort opens new bingo room

The 11,800-square-foot bingo room will host up to 300 players in a setting with views of the Colorado River.

US.- Edgewater Casino Resort in Nevada has opened a new 11,800-square-foot state-of-the-art bingo room. The new space will offer bingo games with an expanded prize pool, cross-over promotions and linked coverall multi-location jackpots with other Golden Entertainment properties.

Located on the lower river level, the new room will host up to 300 players in a modern setting with views of the Colorado River. The room also features a VIP seating area and food and beverage service.

The casino offers eight sessions daily, beginning at 9am and continuing every odd hour until the last session at 11pm. True Rewards, Golden Entertainment’s rewards programme, offers bonuses including increased point multipliers, prizes and eligibility for select tournaments and special events.

Jeremy Jenson, senior vice president and general manager of Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort, said: “We are thrilled to introduce bingo to our exceptional playing and entertainment offerings at Edgewater. Our new bingo room is modern and comfortable, delivering a Vegas-playing experience to bingo lovers in Laughlin, but with a river view you can’t get in Vegas.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.15bn in April

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.15bn in gaming revenue in April. That’s an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $624.7m, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $994.9m, a 3.6 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2.3 per cent year-on-year.