Twenty-Nine Palms casinos upgrade Quick Custom Intelligence platform

US.- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians have signed a deal to begin upgrading the platform in use at Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos, in Southern California. The venues will use version 5.1 of the QCI Platform.

The upgrade includes dynamic reinvestment, which gives marketers the ability to issue offers based on a player reinvestment strategy rather than by a segmentation strategy.

Dennis Amos, vice president of planning & analysis for Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, said: “We are very excited to begin using the new dynamic reinvestment feature in the QCI tool. The ability to be able to create customizable offers for individual players based on their play rather than their segment is a game-changer.

“We are looking forward to using this and all of the other great features that are in the 5.1 release. Furthermore, dynamic reinvestment allows for personalized reinvestment based on the profitability of each customer.”

Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “QCI Marketing offer value calculations are now targeted down to a one-to-one level. This fully automated end-to-end delivery of one-to-one marketing allki’0ows for targeted delivery of specific marketing offers as opposed to banding customers within broad bands of value. QCI takes pride in working with our customers to develop the most sophisticated and user-friendly platform in the gaming industry.”

California voters reject sports betting proposals

Voters in California rejected proposals to legalise sports betting in California at November 8’s ballot. Both tribal-backed Proposition 26 and commercial-supported Proposition 27 failed to pass.

Some $500m is reported to have been spent on the campaigns for proposals to open a market in the US’s most populous state, making it the most expensive campaign yet.

Proposition 26, backed by California’s Native American tribal governments, would have legalised sports betting at tribal casinos, while allowing them also to offer craps and roulette. It was opposed by operators of card rooms, who worried about a provision allowing individuals to bring civil lawsuits against the card clubs over disputes in state gaming law.

