Bitville Gaming South Africa expands its product bouquet through TVBET

Press release.- B2B provider of live games TVBET acquired a certificate of suitability in the province of the Western Cape, South Africa. It has also undergone integration into the Bitville Iframe Solution and has passed BMM testing for all nine provinces in South Africa. TVBET is a live Games provider and is, therefore, able to render its live lottery and numbers games in all of South Africa’s jurisdictions.

TVBET is ecstatic to bring fresh content to SA and in doing so extending its footprint into South Africa. Bitville Gaming is a well-established B2B Igaming Platform, Aggregated Products, Bespoke Lottery and custom software solutions company.

Emily Asava, TVBET Business Development manager in Africa, states: “TVBET continues its cooperation with Bitville Gaming, and we are happy to reach new achievements within our partnership. Getting the license by WCGRB confirms our straight decision to expand in Africa and deliver our products to new markets in the region. And we’re happy to do that together with Bitville Gaming.”

Bitville Gaming CEO Andrew Von Hoesslin says: “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to work for Bitville Gaming South Africa, a company that is dedicated to keeping content relevant and fresh. The Company prides itself on being a Level II BBBEE manufacturer in SA; in addition, we are striving to keep the online and retail products fresh and new, so we don’t find ourselves in a space where the one market cannibalises the other and TVBET is one of those products that effectively helps secure this.

“If we don’t ensure that we preserve our land-based betting shops and keep them financially profitable by bringing exciting retail content, it will have a negative impact on the economy in South Africa. TVBET has wonderful retail and online content, so you could say it’s the best of both worlds.”

