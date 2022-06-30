TVBET amplifies its African growth strategy through its partner Bitville Gaming and Pigg’s Peak Casino

TVBET has announced it has signed a partnership with Piggs Peak Casino in Swaziland, Africa.

Press release.- The world’s leading provider of live-streaming games, TVBET, continues to grow in Africa through its partnership with Bitville Gaming. Bitville Gaming has made significant strides in providing bespoke Sports Betting Retail and Online solutions in the Igaming space in Africa and most recently they have partnered up with Piggs Peak Casino in Swaziland.

This new collaboration is a significant step toward TVBET’s aim to gain a strong footprint within Africa. TVBET is an excellent provider of casino content for its clients worldwide and is steadfast in pursuing its goal which is to conclude win-to-win partnerships.

“It is very rewarding to bring a variety of products to the African Market as this has been our commitment and vision from the start of our journey, our TVBET partnership makes that happen and we will continue to forge ahead with great commitment and tenacity as always. It’s a great product run by a great team,” says Andrew Von Hoesslin, Bitville Gaming.

The full suite comprising 16 TVBET live games is already available in Pigg’s Peak Casino.

Pigg’s Peak Casino is a licenced casino operator in Swaziland. The online platform comprises online casino games, live games, online slots online roulette and many more approved games including TVBET live games.

Willie Delport of Piggs Peak Casino says the following: “We are delighted to have launched TVBET as one of our products and look forward to the games being a success and adding high value to our brand. We believe that it is important to cater to the various players across the board and considering these players we have selected games that appeal to each category there is something for everybody, so no matter who you are if you log in to our site, you are guaranteed to find something which appeals to you.”