Turning Stone Enterprises to rebrand sportsbooks to TS Sports

Turning Stone Enterprises will rebrand NY Rec & Social Club, YBR Casino & Sports Book, and Point Place Casino.

US.- Turning Stone Enterprises will rebrand all three of its sportsbooks to TS Sports on December 18. The venues are NY Rec & Social Club, YBR Casino & Sports Book and Point Place Casino.

The NY Rec & Social Club is new. It will open with 60 high-definition screens. It will also feature table games, including blackjack and craps. The venue will offer seating for approximately 200 guests on its first level with additional outdoor patio seating to open in Spring 2024.

In 2019, Turning Stone Enterprises launched a marketing partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to offer in-person sports betting. As the organization’s marketing deal now concludes, TS Sports will continue to be operated and overseen by Turning Stone Enterprises.

Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO, said: “Caesars has been a valuable partner in our efforts to establish our sports books as the most exciting places for fans to watch the big game and place their wagers. The launch of TS Sports will help us continue this tradition as we further evolve these venues and the experience they offer.”

In July, the Oneida Indian Nation announced details of a $370m capital investment for the largest renovation of New York’s Turning Stone Resort Casino in two decades. It will add a new conference centre, outdoor event spaces and a hotel.