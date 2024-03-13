TrueLabel joins forces with Betby to enhance its sportsbook offering

Betby’s sportsbook is now available to operators via TrueLabel’s Turnkey, White Label and Crypto Casino solutions.

Press release.- TrueLabel has announced its partnership with Betby, a leading supplier of cutting-edge sportsbook solutions.

Betby’s premium sportsbook is now available to operators via TrueLabel’s Turnkey, White Label and Crypto Casino solutions. With over 210,000 monthly events and more than 6,500 markets available to bet on, the Betby sportsbook is highly scalable and also includes Betby Games, its leading esports odds feed as part of its sportsbook offering.

Sergii Kostylov, CPO at TrueLabel, said: “TrueLabel’s collaboration with Betby marks a significant milestone. With our integration of Betby’s sportsbook into our boutique services, we’re reaffirming our commitment to top-tier technology in iGaming. Together, we’re propelling our clients to unprecedented levels of success.”

Chris Nikolopoulos, CCO at Betby, added: “Both TrueLabel and Betby are committed to delivering advanced products that address the current gaps and meet the evolving needs of the iGaming industry. With our technology’s seamless adaptability and customization, we eagerly anticipate TrueLabel’s continued growth and expansion to be bolstered by our robust sportsbook offering.”