Betby launches custom leagues offering unlocking wider branding possibilities in esports

Customization options extend to every aspect of the virtual stadium and team presentation.

Operators can now offer fully branded virtual football tournaments, tailored to their specific brand identity.

Press release.- Betby has redefined branding in esports through the launch of customized tournaments that enable operators to broadcast the Betby.Games football tournament, fully tailored to any brand’s identity.

The odds feed’s new offering will provide clients with full customization design options that allow brands to further distinguish themselves from the competition, creating an appealing and memorable product that resonates with audiences and elevates brand loyalty.

Customization options extend to every aspect of the virtual stadium and team presentation, ensuring a fully personalized esports experience when every element of the game aligns with the client brand’s vision and values.

Customizations include:

Stadium sidelines, stands, and spectators, with banners incorporated to reflect the client’s branding

Complete freedom in selecting colors of uniforms, logos, and styles

The ability to name teams and design their logos

Individual player customization, allowing for the creation of custom avatars within each team

Kirill Nekrasov, product owner at Betby commented: “Betby’s initiative for custom leagues is poised to transform the esports sector by enabling clients to craft a distinctive product that truly reflects their brand and aesthetic.

“Our new custom leagues guarantee exclusive rights to each brand, offering unmatched market uniqueness where brands can precisely shape their esports presence. This offer seamlessly matches the client’s brand identity, enhancing recognition in the esports arena. Each league is distinct, mirroring the brand’s ethos and providing a standout esports product.”

For further information about Betby’s custom leagues and to explore how your brand can benefit from this new offering, please contact [email protected]

To find out more about Betby, please visit: https://betby.com/