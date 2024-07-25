Tropicana Las Vegas could be demolished in early October

Bally’s has filed a explosive use permit application.

US.- What’s left of the Tropicana Las Vegas, owned by Bally’s Corporation, could be imploded in early October to make way for the construction of the Oakland Athletics ballpark. According to Clark County records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, an explosive use permit application filed on July 11 states a planned move in date of September 30 and a move out date of October 8.

That suggests the implosion would occur in those nine days, although it could change as Bally’s still needs to submit its implosion plan. The resort closed on April 2 after almost seven decades.

Bally’s to rebrand Twin River poker room

Bally’s Twin River Lincoln, in Rhode Island, has partnered with Maverick Gaming to rebrand its poker area as Bally’s Maverick Poker Room. Bally’s will continue to operate and manage the poker room, which has 23 tables on the smoke-free second floor of the casino.

According to Tony Rohrer, regional vice president and general manager of Bally’s Twin River, The Bally’s Maverick Room will host daily tournaments with buy-ins ranging from $50 to $450, offering games, including No Limit Hold’Em, to cater to recreational and professional poker enthusiasts.