TotoGaming celebrates its 20th anniversary in the gambling industry

Press release.- June 10th, 2024 is an important day for TotoGaming as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The history of Toto dates back to the lotto. Its founders launched TotoBet in 2004, just a few months before the UEFA European Championship.

In 2012, TotoBet underwent its first rebranding and became TotoGaming. Today, it is already an international brand, represented in Armenia and Romania, offering the best entertainment options and providing a large selection of products: sports betting, betting on Esports, slots, Live Casino, TV games, Virtual sports, Fast games, and skill games.

TotoGaming offers 79 sports, over 500,000 pre-match and 1,100,000 live events, approximately 650,000 live streams, over 10,000 tournaments and championships, and 7,000 slots. And one of the biggest achievements of 2023 is TotoChat, which is a unique platform for sharing sports emotions and gaming experiences. It allows users to discuss the most anticipated sports events during matches on our website.

Over the years, the brand has evolved and improved, but its core values have been laid from the very beginning: honesty, safety, care, leadership, and, of course, a champion’s mentality.

The brand has always been at the forefront of innovation, transparency, and customer-centricity. One of the most prominent ones was hosting the first live belote and backgammon tournaments in Armenia.

TotoGaming has emphasized sports development, managed to sponsor five football clubs, and made a great contribution to the growth of young athletes by cooperating with sports educational institutions and establishing scholarships. In 2023, the brand’s entry into the Romanian market was announced with a launch campaign, the face of which was the legendary football player Luis Figo.

Today, Toto is a two-decade-old yet youthful brand, providing players with a unique gaming experience and an intriguing journey. It continues to hold the opinion that the path to victory is as important as the victories themselves.