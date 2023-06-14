Alfastreet celebrates successful participation at G2E Asia 2023

The company expressed deep satisfaction with the incredible reception of its products.

During the expo, Alfastreet presented an array of its single terminals.

Press release.- Alfastreet is delighted to announce its successful participation at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023, which took place in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company expressed deep satisfaction with its visit and the incredible reception of its products.

Throughout the event, Alfastreet had the opportunity to interact with a diverse range of customers, partners, and industry leaders. The engaging discussions and valuable feedback have solidified the company’s commitment to delivering the best in casino gaming technology.

“We had an exceptional time at G2E Asia, and we are grateful for the opportunity to engage with our esteemed clients and other industry pioneers,” said Asia sales executive Albert Radman for Alfastreet. “We look forward to maintaining these relationships and can’t wait to meet our customers again.”

During the expo, Alfastreet presented an array of its single terminals, including the Virgo, Verso, Table Top, VIP Chair, and Felix Terminal. These state-of-the-art terminals emphasize Alfastreet’s dedication to quality, versatility, and user-friendly design.

In addition to its single terminals, Alfastreet also unveiled the renewed Lucky 8 machine and Lucky up bonus. These innovative offerings were met with enthusiastic responses from visitors, further cementing Alfastreet’s reputation as an industry leader in gaming technology.

Alfastreet presented an array of its single terminals, including the Verso.

“The reception of our products, especially the renewed Lucky 8 and Lucky up bonus, was truly gratifying,” continued Albert. “We were thrilled to showcase our latest advancements and are excited about their potential to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide.”

Lucky 8.

Alfastreet extends its sincerest gratitude to G2E Asia for the successful event and its customers for their continued support. The company left the expo with renewed energy and a strong sense of anticipation for the future of casino gaming.

See also: Tjasa Luin Peric, Alfastreet: “We’ve been diligently gearing up for G2E Asia”