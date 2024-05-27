Elevate your brand and engage with sector and regulatory leaders at Regulating the Game 2025 – Sydney 

Join industry leaders at Regulating the Game 2025 in Sydney to showcase innovation, connect with regulators, and shape the future of gaming regulation.

Press release.- Regulating the Game is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting exhibition packages for its 2025 Sydney event, designed to showcase cutting-edge innovation and technology that elevate sector and regulatory capabilities and performance.

By exhibiting at Regulating the Game, you will connect and engage with influential regulatory and industry leaders and stakeholders. This is your opportunity to build awareness, inspire change, enhance compliance, and contribute to step change and the future of efficient and effective regulation. Don’t miss out on this unmatched platform to amplify your reach and impact!

Exhibitor themes

RegTech

Product Compliance

Risk Management

Blockchain & Digital Assets

Cyber Crime

Safer Gambling and Gambling Harm

Money Laundering & Financial Crime

Compliance

Investigative Practices

Audit and Assurance

Artificial Intelligence

Sport Integrity

Public Policy and Regulatory Practice

Payment Providers

Standards

Surveillance

Training & Development

Join Regulating the Game at this premier event to elevate your organisation’s visibility and influence in the regulatory and sector landscape.

Engage in stimulating dialogue and create opportunities for collaboration, igniting a passion for regulatory and compliance excellence, innovation, and ethical leadership. Be at the forefront of industry transformation and don’t miss the chance to make a significant impact!

For more information head to https://www.regulatingthegame.com/exhibition or reach out to us at [email protected]

Apply to speak

If you are passionate about shaping the future of sustainable industry and gambling regulation, and eager to share your knowledge and insights, you are encouraged to apply to speak at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney.

This is your opportunity to spark curiosity, inspire innovation and compliance excellence, and contribute to the global dialogue on the best practices that govern the gambling sector.

Applications are now open, and organisers are eager to curate a lineup that delivers expert content and diverse perspectives and insights. Join them in setting the stage for a safer, more innovative, and thriving gambling industry.

Applications will be open until August 31, however, organisers expect strong demand and encourage early submission via its website.

For more information and to apply to speak, head to our Call for Speakers page at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/call-for-speakers-sydney-2025 or reach out to organisers at [email protected]