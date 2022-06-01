TheScore to discontinue sports betting In US

The digital media and sports betting platform has announced that it will close its US sports betting operations on July 1.

US.- Digital media and sports betting platform theScore, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, has announced that it will discontinue its US sports betting operations on July 1. TheScore currently operates in the US states of Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey.

The company will focus on growing in the Canadian province of Ontario, where the online gambling market opened on April 1. Meanwhile, in the US, it will focus on its Barstool Sportsbook brand.

In anticipation of the shutdown, all theScore sportsbooks in US will stop accepting bets on June 15. From this date, users will only be allowed to withdraw funds from their accounts.

The move comes nearly eight months after Penn National Gaming completed its $2bn acquisition of theScore Media & Gaming. In December, theScore achieved Gaming Laboratories International GLI-33 certification for its full suite of sports betting and iGaming offerings for Ontario.

The achievement marks an important step for the Penn National Gaming subsidiary, before it became a regulated operator in the region. The GLI-33 certification aims to provide independent technical analysis to wagering industry stakeholders, highlighting whether an operator meets the international standards set by Gaming Laboratories.

TheScore Bet signs partnership with Toronto Blue Jays

TheScore Bet signed a 10-year partnership with baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays to become the team’s exclusive gaming partner. TheScore Bet has exclusive marketing rights across sports betting, casino, online casino and fantasy sports.

It will create a branded flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Center in Toronto. The includes two premium seating sections, in-stadium branding and in-game features at Rogers Center.

See also: Genius Sports agrees to major partnership with Penn Interactive to power its Barstool Sportsbook