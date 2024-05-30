Jackpot.com launches in New Jersey

The firm has also launched in Arkansas, Texas, Ohio, New York, and Massachusetts.

US.- The online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has launched in New Jersey, its sixth US state. New Jersey lottery players can order tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions and state lottery games, including Pick-3, Pick-4, and Cash 4 Life.

The platform purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from state lottery retailers, displaying a scan of their ticket and transferring winnings under $600 to their account. For prizes above $600, the winnings are collected from the New Jersey Lottery.

In March, Jackpot.com announced its launch in Arkansas. The firm also operates in Texas, Ohio, New York, and Massachusetts.

Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna said: “We’re thrilled to announce Jackpot.com’s New Jersey launch, the sixth state that will feature our unique service. We are excited to help New Jerseyans play the lottery online with increased convenience, security, and safety. At Jackpot.com, we’re always looking to enhance the player experience through increased accessibility and a more convenient and secure environment for players to purchase tickets, while also ensuring players never lose a winning ticket ever again.”

Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, CEO and founder of Next 3, added: “We saw how successful last summer’s New York launch was for Jackpot.com and we knew we wanted to be a part of bringing the fun and accessibility of online lottery to New Jersey. We are happy to be a part of Jackpot.com’s continued growth in the tri-state area, investing in an intuitive, easy-to-use method that is sure to be enjoyed by New Jersey consumers.”

New Jersey bill to increase online gambling taxes introduced

In April, New Jersey senator John McKeon introduced Bill S3064, which aims to increase the tax for online gambling and sports betting to 30 per cent. The bill has been referred to the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee.

It would more than double the current tax rates of 14.25 per cent for online sports betting and 17.5 per cent on casino gaming (15 per cent plus 2.5 per cent directed to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority).