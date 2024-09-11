The Venetian Las Vegas team members to participate in volunteer activity

Resort members will take part in the 9/11 National Day of Service.

US.- The Venetian Las Vegas team members will participate in a company-sponsored volunteer activity with the 9/11 Day Organization for the 9/11 National Day of Service today (September 11). Team Members will assemble 1,000 hygiene kits to be distributed to homeless people in the Las Vegas area.

Anna Schmid, vice president of communications and corporate social responsibility for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said: “Being the first location in Nevada to formally participate in the official 9/11 National Day of Service with 9/11 Day Organization is an honor and responsibility that we don’t take lightly. The power of community outreach has always been a key pillar in our Venetian community, and we’re looking forward to what we can accomplish together every year on September 11, as we keep our promise to ‘never forget’ while uplifting our community.”

