Hard Rock receives Clark County approval for The Mirage transformation

Clark County Commissioners have approved permits and designs for the site of Mirage volcano.

US.- Clark County Commissioners have approved permits and designs submitted by Hard Rock International to transform the current site of the Mirage volcano. Hard Rock will start its renovation work to build a guitar-shaped hotel tower in 2024.

The existing tower at the Mirage will remain at the property. However, Hard Rock intends to add a 660-foot-tall guitar-shaped tower that will feature 600 suites. Hard Rock International said previously that it wants to “re-imagine every aspect of the resort”.

In December, it received regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) to complete its $1.08bn acquisition of The Mirage Hotel and Casino. It retains the Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for up to three years while Hard Rock prepares to rebrand the property under the Hard Rock name.

The Mirage, which opened on the Las Vegas Strip in 1989, has been an emblematic property on the strip. In 2000, the operator previously known as MGM Grand paid $4.4bn to acquire the company, then known as Mirage Resorts. The Bellagio, Treasure Island, a 50 per cent stake in the Monte Carlo and other Nevada gaming venues as well as casinos in Australia, Detroit and Mississippi were also included in that deal.

See also: Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January