SOFTSWISS set to ‘Grab Success’ at SiGMA Africa 2025

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced its participation in SiGMA Africa, which will take place in Cape Town on 10–12 March 2025.

SOFTSWISS is bringing its award-winning ‘Grab Success’ creative concept to the expo. This time, it will be visually adapted specifically for the African market, celebrating the continent’s rich heritage and the company’s commitment to empowering operators with the best igaming solutions.

Olga Resiga, chief business development officer at SOFTSWISS, commented: “We’re excited to bring our ‘Grab Success’ concept to Africa, showing our dedication to innovation and delivering market-specific solutions. With the massive potential of this fast-growing market, now is the perfect time to explore fresh igaming collaborations. We are looking forward to engaging with new partners, building meaningful connections, and demonstrating how SOFTSWISS can help enrich the future of igaming in South Africa.”

Participation in SiGMA Africa 2025 continues SOFTSWISS’ expansion in the South African market. Last year, the company acquired a majority stake in Turfsport, a leading local provider of multichannel wagering software. This partnership resulted in three new product launches in 2024: the Lotto Software, the Retail Betting Solution, and a Horse Racing module integrated into the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. These new offerings provide operators with flexible and secure tools to enhance their lottery and betting services.

Christian Neuberger, CEO at Turfsport, added: “Our partnership with SOFTSWISS has already shown its tremendous potential through the launch of three new products in 2024. As we continue to work together, we see even bigger opportunities lying ahead. SiGMA Africa will be a great platform to showcase what our collaboration can offer operators in the region.”

Additionally, SOFTSWISS recently released its 2024 igaming Market Overview: South Africa. The report serves as a comprehensive guide for operators looking to enter this market and understand the region’s unique igaming landscape.

