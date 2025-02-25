DSTGAMING shortlisted for Best Platform Award at SiGMA Africa Awards

SiGMA Africa will take place in Cape Town, South Africa from March 10 to 12.

Press release.- DSTGAMING has announced it has been officially shortlisted for the highly coveted “Best Platform 2025” award at SiGMA Africa 2025, a distinguished recognition within the global igaming industry.

The company said: “This nomination serves as a testament to DSTGAMING’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure, and scalable igaming solutions that empower operators worldwide.”

SiGMA Africa 2025 is one of the most anticipated events in the gaming sector, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders to showcase groundbreaking advancements in igaming technology.

The “Best Platform 2025” award acknowledges excellence in platform development, evaluating criteria such as technological innovation, reliability, compliance, user experience, and overall business impact.

With a relentless focus on innovation, DSTGAMING has established itself as a trusted provider of fully managed igaming platforms, offering operators a seamless and efficient solution to launch and scale their businesses. From turnkey white-label solutions to customised platform development, DSTGAMING’s state-of-the-art technology ensures a comprehensive and compliant gaming experience.

The company said: “DSTGAMING extends its sincere appreciation to its partners, clients, and stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to connecting with industry professionals at the event.”