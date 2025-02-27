TaDa Gaming to attend and sponsor SiGMA Africa 2025

The game provider will bring its innovative releases to new markets.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is attending and sponsoring the SiGMA Africa conference, Sun Exhibits, Grand West Casino and Entertainment World, Cape Town. This will be the provider’s first time attending the expo.

From March 10-12, the event is slated to attract 2,500 delegates, 350 affiliates, and industry leaders within the continent’s burgeoning iGaming markets. Providing illuminating discussion panels, shared insights, and networking opportunities, visitors will have a unique opportunity to be part of Africa’s existing and emerging gaming industry.

Stand 22G is where the TaDa team will showcase its latest roadmap and diverse portfolio of slots, table games, and gamification tools, GiftCode and WINCARD. These tools are especially proven to significantly increase engagement and new player sign-up. Furthermore, GiftCode is now applicable to fishing-shooting games, with free ammo as the reward, heightening the immersive gaming experience.

A recent partnership agreement with leading African operator betPawa has enabled TaDa to introduce its engaging releases to a receptive new audience. Building on its successful strategy of partnering with leading local operators to actively enhance localisation skills, TaDa has also tailored and optimised its products to respond to regional differences.

Now offering significantly reduced game loading times and super lightweight deployment in both fishing-shooting and slots, the TriLuck games, such as 3 Coin Treasures and global hit Fortune Gems, are already making a name for themselves with players across numerous African countries.

Ray Lee, director of business development at TaDa Gaming, commented: “TaDa Gaming is delighted to be sponsoring this pivotal event, and we are confident that there will be any number of successful takeaways from SiGMA Africa 2025.

There is an opportunity to now be part of an exciting and emerging market but with challenges to face simultaneously. Our combination of strategic local insight, technological innovation and regulatory adaptability has always enabled us to deliver successful operations and safer gaming standards.

We are proud of our track record and look forward to making significant connections and contributions to iGaming in Africa.”