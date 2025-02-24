1xBet reaches the final of the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards 2025

The award ceremony will be held on March 10 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Press release.- 1xBet was shortlisted for the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 in the nominations for Best Sportsbook Operator 2025 and Best on Mobile 2025.

The winners will be chosen by the decision of an authoritative jury, and the vote results on the prize page. The award ceremony will be held on March 10, the opening day of the SiGMA Africa 2025 summit, at the Sun Exhibits at GrandWest in Cape Town, South Africa.

A 1xBet representative said: “Last year, 1xBet was named the best sportsbook operator in Africa, and we want to confirm this status. Our team has tried to provide clients with the best gaming experience, including various sports events and exciting promos. We also paid special attention to the mobile app, making it even more convenient for users. We are pleased that leading industry experts have recognised our work.”

Being a finalist at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 is not the only significant success for 1xBet over the past year. The brand has also previously won the Mobile Sports Product of the Year prize at the International Gaming Awards 2025, the title of Best Affiliate Program at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024, and was recognised as Best Esports Operator in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.



