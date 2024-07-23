The ideal game library size for your online casino according to SA Gaming

The SA Gaming team shares tips for building an insanely profitable online casino game library.

Opinion.- In this article, the SA Gaming team prepared tips on how to build a profitable online casino game library.

The bigger, the better? The ideal game library size for your online casino

We all know that when it comes to building an ultra-successful casino, the game selection is where the big boys separate themselves from the normies. See, the average online casino out there has a game library drier than the Sahara. They think throwing a few hundred generic slots up is gonna keep the customers coming back. WRONG.

Those days are done, friends. Today’s online players are a different breed. They demand variety. Excitement. Innovation. So, how many games? From how many providers? Don’t worry. Today, this is exactly what we’re gonna talk about. Read on!

There is no such thing as one size fits all

Yep. Bummer. We were hoping we could just give you a magic number and call it a day. But nope, turns out running an online casino is a little more complex than that. Every operator needs to find their own sweet spot. It all depends on your target audience, your market, your competition – heck, even the regulators can play a role.

But don’t worry, we’re not just gonna leave you hanging. There are some best practices that you can follow, and let’s start with that.

Diversify game categories: Slots, tables, live dealers, jackpots – you need it all. Cater to the casual crowd, the high-rollers, the recreational players. Give them variety, excitement, and something fresh.

Maintain a sizable game library: When we say "sizable game library," we're not talking about a couple hundred generic titles. Leading casinos typically offer hundreds, if not thousands, of titles from multiple reputable providers.

Regularly refresh content: It's not just about quantity – quality matters too. You gotta be constantly refreshing that portfolio, bringing in the latest and greatest releases. Because in this game, standing still is the same as going backwards.

Optimize game placement/lobbies: And let's not forget about presentation. You can have the dopest games in the world, but if your lobbies and navigation are a mess, you're shooting yourself in the foot. Gotta make it intuitive, user-friendly, a pleasure to navigate.

Follow that playbook, and you’ll be well on your way to online casino domination. Stray from it? Well, let’s just say the competition is gonna be eating your lunch.

So… what’s the number?

Alright, alright. Though the more doesn’t necessarily mean the better, the most dominant, player-crushing online casinos have extensive game offerings. It is advised to aim for at least 500-1,000 total games, if not more. This provides players with options, and it also caters to players with diverse preferences.

As for the number of online casino games providers, don’t rely on just one to two. Please. You wanna rule this industry, you need to be integrating games from 10, 20, even 30 of the top dogs. This ensures a good mix of game types, features, and mechanics to engage different player segments.

Think about it – slots, tables, live dealers, jackpots…you need it all. And not just the tired old classics. We’re talking cutting-edge, never-before-seen content that’ll have your players’ heads spinning.

Let’s talk about game categories

When we say aim for a minimum of 500 titles, we’re not talking about throwing up generic games and calling it a day. We’re talking about a full-blown buffet of gaming goodness. Make sure you have a well-rounded selection across major game categories like slots, table games, live dealer, jackpots. A good rule of thumb is to have at least 60-70% of your games be slots, with the remaining split between other categories.

In some jurisdictions, there may be minimum requirements for the number of providers or games you must offer. Trust us, you do NOT want to be on the wrong side of the law. So do your homework, make sure you’re ticking all the boxes, and watch the wins start rolling in.

Lastly, monitor your player data like a hawk. Because at the end of the day, your game selection isn’t about what you think is cool – it’s about what your customers crave. So pay attention, make those adjustments, and give the people what they want.

Where do we begin?

The “more is better” approach generally holds true, but there is a balance to strike. The real key is curation, friends. An overly bloated game library can become confusing and difficult to navigate. Focus on curating a diverse, high-quality selection that delivers the best player experience.

And speaking of quality, let us tell you about SA Gaming. Been in the game for over 15 years, and they know their stuff. These guys are innovators, plain and simple. Constantly investing in new game mechanics, fresh themes, cutting-edge features. How do we know? Ahem ~ they’re us.

SA Gaming focuses heavily on player experience. Their games are optimized for both desktop and mobile, ensuring a seamless, enjoyable journey no matter how your customers decide to play. So, if you’re an online casino operator looking to take your game library to the next level, partner up with SA Gaming. Together, we’ll build an insanely profitable online casino game library. Lets?