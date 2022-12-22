The Grand Opening of the ftNFT Shop to be held in Dubai

For the first time ever in the entire UAE and MENA region, SoftConstruct presents the ftNFT Shop, a first-of-its-kind physical NFT shop coming to the Mall of the Emirates on December 22nd.

Press release.- People have started to pick up on all the noise surrounding this opening. The ftNFT shop has been turning heads and getting lots of attention and with good reason. The services it strives to bring forward have never been done in a physical form before, such as the ability to browse, buy and sell NFTs in person. Visitors can also interact with and look through a unique variety of physical art and even create 3D avatars of themselves through a professional 3D Scanner.

When attending the grand opening, guests will have a special opportunity to meet NFT artists and exhibitors in person and to learn about their work firsthand. Among the attendees will be Amrita Sethi, the first NFT artist in the UAE and one that has created an original style of bringing art to life and vice versa through Voice Note Art. We will also see a wide collection of AKNEYE, a number of hand-painted and unique eye sculptures, alongside the exclusive art toys by Chiko & Roko, all exhibited within the shop.

Together, this creates a fully immersive virtual and personal experience within the shop. The establishment of ftNFT Shop brings forward a new era of virtual-to-reality integration and interaction in our world. It opens up new roads to endless new avenues for virtual exploration and allows interaction with NFTs and the Metaverse like never before. The special pass required to take part in the grand opening has been created in the form of a free NFT that a visitor can claim in order to gain entry to the grand event.

Everything established by the ftNFT Marketplace has been with the intent to bring forward creative and bright ideas, and allow people to monetize their art while being able to trade with other collections. The first ftNFT Shop will be opened in the Mall of the Emirates, and the second will soon follow in Dubai Mall. By bringing these possibilities to two of the most luxurious shopping centres in the UAE, we make it possible for anyone to come in, learn more about the marketplace and take part however they like.

The opening of the first ftNFT shop in the Mall of the Emirates is coming up on the 22nd of December. It’s beginning to excite all enthusiasts and inquisitive minds alike. Soon, we will be able to unveil the project and make the world of NFTs available to everyone.