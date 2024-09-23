The Commerce Casino & Hotel hosts ESPN radio show

A pre-game Monday Night Football Radio Show will be aired throughout the 2024-2025 football season.

US.- The Commerce Casino & Hotel, in Los Angeles, California, has signed a partnership with ESPN LA 710AM. The pre-game Monday Night Football Radio Show with Sedano & Kap will be filmed on-site every Monday afternoon through the 2024-2025 football season. The show is also live-streamed on YouTube.

An ESPN LA 710AM spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to bring this exclusive pre-game experience to our fans in partnership with ESPN LA 710AM. Filming live from The Commerce Casino and Hotel adds a unique energy to the show, and we’re excited to share it with our audience both on the radio and online.”

See also: California legislature approves bill allowing tribes to sue cardrooms

Spencer Villaseñor, director of guest experience at The Commerce Casino & Hotel added: “This partnership with ESPN LA 710AM allows us to offer our guests a unique Monday night experience. We’re excited to continue expanding Commerce’s offerings, making it the ultimate entertainment destination. Whether you’re tuning in on the radio, watching the live stream, or joining us in person, it’s going to be an unforgettable season.”