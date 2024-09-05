California legislature approves bill allowing tribes to sue cardrooms

The Assembly has approved the bill unanimously.

US.- The California Legislature has passed SB 549, a bill that would let tribes sue cardrooms over legal disputes about which entities can offer certain table games. The bill now awaits Governor Newsom’s signature.

See also: Tulare County updates gambling ordinance to allow casino expansions

After the Senate voted 32-2 in favour, the Assembly approved the bill unanimously. If signed into law, it would enable courts to resolve disputes without allowing tribes to seek financial compensation from cardrooms. Tribes would have to file any lawsuits by April 1, 2025.