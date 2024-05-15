The Brook Casino renovates sportsbook with new video wall

The $1m screen runs the entire length of the sportsbook in New Hampshire.

US.- The Brook Casino in New Hampshire has unveiled a new 4K screen at its race & sportsbook. The $1m video wall measures 144 feet wide by 9.5 feet high and runs the entire length of the sportsbook.

The Brook’s CEO Andre Carrier said: “We are thrilled to unveil this fabulous new screen, solidifying The Brook as the premier sports viewing destination in New England. It underscores our commitment to making the fan experience so exceptional that if you can’t be at the game, then you’re watching it at The Brook. It really was an unmatched entertainment experience and we’re looking forward to doing it again on May 18 when we throw another party for this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.”

In March, Exacta Systems completed the installation of 175 Exacta Connect powered terminals at The Brook.