Terre Haute Casino Resort looks to hire new positions

US.- Indiana’s Terre Haute Casino Resort, owned by Churchill Downs, has announced its opening dates for April 5, with the accompanying hotel following suit on May 15. As it prepares for the inauguration day, the venue has started to hire workers to fill new positions but there are still hundreds of job openings.

Michael Rich, vice president and general manager of the Terre Haute Casino and Resort, said that the company will hire around 600 employees and that almost all of the job openings can be found on their website. “There are all kinds of jobs open. From hospitality and food and beverage to hotels to more gaming positions, slots, and table games,” Rich told WTWO media.

The casino is currently under construction in Vigo County, Indiana. Churchill Downs plans to invest $290m in the Terre Haute Casino Resort. The facility will feature a 400,000-square-foot casino with 56,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,000 slots and 50 table games. There will also be a 125-room hotel and nine food and beverage venues. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate an annual economic impact of $190m.

In December 2022, CDI updated its plans. The new design removes a rooftop pool on the casino resort’s hotel and places a larger pool in a separate ground-level building. The casino’s Crossroad Sports Bar will have larger screens and two viewing areas.

Indiana sports betting handle reaches $503.1m in December

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $503.1m in December, 16.6 per cent higher compared with the $431.4m bet in the same month in 2022, but just 2.1 per cent behind November 2023’s all-time high of $513.7m. December’s handle was the second-highest monthly amount since the state opened its legal market in September 2019.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in December narrowly beat the existing record in Indiana of $50.5m, set in September 2022. Last month’s figure was 18.5 per cent higher year-on-year and surpassed the $30.7m posted in November 2023 by 64.8 per cent.