Indiana sports betting handle reaches $503.1m in December

The handle was 16 per cent higher year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $503.1m in December, 16.6 per cent higher compared with the $431.4m bet in the same month in 2022, but just 2.1 per cent behind November 2023’s all-time high of $513.7m. December’s handle was the second-highest monthly amount since the state opened its legal market in September 2019.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in December narrowly beat the existing record in Indiana of $50.5m, set in September 2022. Last month’s figure was 18.5 per cent higher year-on-year and surpassed the $30.7m posted in November 2023 by 64.8 per cent.

Basketball drew $133.1m in bets, and it was the favourite sport for Indiana bettors, followed by American football, which reported $118.1m in bets. A further $45.7m was bet on other sports, while parlay betting spend amounted to $205.7m.

The $4.8m in tax receipts for December put the final annual number at $38.6m, $1.8m above the $36.8m that poured into Indiana coffers in 2022.