Terre Haute Casino Resort confirms opening date

The Terre Haute Casino Resort, owned by Churchill Downs, announced the opening dates on its Facebook page Monday afternoon. In the post, the company reported that the new casino would open its doors on April 5, with the accompanying hotel following suit on May 15. The casino inauguration will include a grand opening ceremony starting at 10:30.

The casino is currently under construction in Vigo County, Indiana. Churchill Downs plans to invest $290m in the Terre Haute Casino Resort. The facility will feature a 400,000-square-foot casino with 56,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,000 slots and 50 table games. There will also be a 125-room hotel and nine food and beverage venues. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate an annual economic impact of $190m.

In December 2022, CDI updated its plans. The new design removes a rooftop pool on the casino resort’s hotel and places a larger pool in a separate ground-level building. The casino’s Crossroad Sports Bar will have larger screens and two viewing areas.

Additionally, an outdoor gaming area with slot machines will be “covered and secured but will have louvres on the perimeter of the building so it allows fresh air to come in and out of the building to allow guests to have a feeling of being outside, and they may smoke and game.” The area will have a high-limit gaming area and a VIP lounge.