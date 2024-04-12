Tennessee sports betting handle reaches $472m in March

The sports betting handle increased 20.2 per cent from March 2023.

US.- Tennessee’s sports betting handle was $472m in March, up 20.2 per cent from March 2023, according to the state’s Sports Wagering Council. That’s the third-highest total in Tennessee’s history.

The state collected $8.7m in taxes from the 1.85 per cent levy placed on the gross handle of its 11 sports betting apps. Tennessee is the only state with commercial wagering to collect sports betting taxes based on handle and has generated $24.3m worth of receipts for the first quarter of 2024.

During the first three months of 2024, the state sports betting handle was $1.32bn, up 16.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

BetMGM opens new sports lounge in Tennessee

In January, BetMGM opened a new sports lounge in Tennessee through its partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL)’s Nashville Predators and its retail partner Delaware North. The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar is located at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The 8,753 square-foot lounge is located on the arena’s second floor, with a streetside entrance on 5th Avenue and one within the arena. Offering dining experiences to hockey fans and visitors, it operates from 11am to 11pm. daily, with variations during events and game days.