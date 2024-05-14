Tennessee sports betting handle reaches $384.2m in April

The sports betting handle increased 20.7 per cent from April 2023.

US.- Bettors in Tennessee wagered $384.2m on sports in April, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). The handle was up 20.7 per cent year-on-year but down 19 per cent from March ($473m).

The state generated $7m in privilege tax, 9.4 per cent ahead of April 2023. The SWAC did not disclose revenue data.

In July 2023, Senate Bill 475 changed the tax regime to a 1.85 per cent levy on handle. Some 80 per cent of the taxes go to education, 15 per cent to to local governments and 5 per cent to mental health programmes.