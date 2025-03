Tennessee sports betting handle increases year-over-year in February

Wagers totalled $417.4m, up 10 per cent from February 2024.

US.- Tennessee’s sports betting handle was $417.4m in February, up 10 per cent year-over-year but down 24 per cent from January’s $549m. According to figures released by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC), adjustments of $3.8m brought the final gross handle to $413.5m.

The tax take was $7.6m. The SWC did not provide a breakdown of betting by operator or sport or information on operator revenues. The state’s monthly record for gross sports wagers is $598.6m, set in November 2024. The state’s legal market launched in November 2020.