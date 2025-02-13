Tennessee sports betting handle increases year-over-year

The amount wagered is the fourth highest since the state launched its legal market.

The handle increased 17.4 per cent from January 2024.

US.- Tennessee’s sports betting handle was $549m in January, up 17.4 per cent year-over-year and down 4.1 per cent from December 2024’s $572.7m. It was the fourth-highest total since the state launched its legal market in November 2020.

According to figures released by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC), adjustments of $5.3m, brought the final gross handle for the month to $543.6m. That’s an increase of 16.7 per cent from the same period in 2024 but a decrease of 4.6 per cent from December.

The state saw $10.0m in tax generated from sports betting in January. The SWC did not provide a breakdown of betting by operator or sport or information on operator revenues. The monthly record for gross sports wagers in the state is $598.6m, set in November 2024.