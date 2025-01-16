Tennessee sports betting grows in December ending the year on a strong note

Sports betting gross wagers surpassed last year’s total by nearly 16 per cent, though they fell short of the state record set just a month earlier.

US.- Tennessee sports betting saw impressive growth in December 2024, with gross wagers hitting $572.7m marking a 15.8 per cent increase compared to December 2023. However, this total still came up 4.3 per cent shy of the all-time high of $598.6m recorded in November 2024. After adjustments totalling $2.9m, the final gross betting handle for the month stood at $569.8m, representing a 16.1 per cent year-over-year increase, though 4.1 per cent lower than November’s numbers.

The state also saw significant tax revenue from these wagers, with $10.5m generated from sports betting in December. However, the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC) did not provide further details on the adjustments or a breakdown of the betting data by operator or sport. Additionally, the SWC did not disclose any information on operator revenues.

One contributing factor to the state’s betting performance could be the strong showing of the University of Tennessee’s football team. The Volunteers made history by securing a spot in the inaugural 12-team college football playoff. Despite their 42-17 loss to Ohio State Buckeyes on December 21, their playoff appearance likely drove additional sports betting activity throughout the month.

The sportsbooks that are live in Tennessee are: BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, Fanatics, DraftKings, Hard Rock Bet, ESPN BET, Action 247, Betly, Wagr, ZenSports and Bally Bet, which was the most recent to launch in the state. These platforms offer a variety of betting options, including major sporting events and collegiate competitions.