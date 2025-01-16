Norsk Tipping tightens loss limits for younger players

The Norwegian gambling monopoly reduces monthly loss thresholds for players aged 20 to 24 to curb problem gambling among young adults.

Norway.- Starting February 1, Norsk Tipping, Norway’s state-owned gambling monopoly, will implement new restrictions on the amount young adults can lose on its licensed games. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce gambling-related harm and protect vulnerable players, particularly those under the age of 25.

The new loss limits are more stringent for younger players. Individuals between the ages of 20 and 21 will be allowed a maximum loss of NOK 3,000 (€256) per month, while those aged 22 to 24 will face a slightly higher limit of NOK 5,000 (€428) per month. These limits will apply to all games available on the Norsk Tipping platform. This move follows a similar initiative introduced in May 2023, when a NOK 2,000 (€171) monthly loss limit was imposed on players aged 18 to 20.

The decision comes amid growing concerns about the financial vulnerability of young adults. According to research from the University of Bergen and the Norwegian Gambling Helpline, young people are more susceptible to developing gambling problems. Norsk Tipping has also found that one in five men aged 18 to 25 are at risk of such issues, a statistic that highlights the need for additional protections.

“Young people generally have more vulnerable finances than older individuals,” said Bjørn Helge Hoffmann, head of responsible gaming at Norsk Tipping. “The rising cost of living has made this situation worse, making it easier for them to get into financial trouble when they experience significant losses from gambling.”

Hoffmann further emphasised the importance of setting personal limits, noting that while Norsk Tipping requires players to set their spending limits, those who struggle to do so will be safeguarded by the new maximum loss limits. “When these limits are lowered, it will contribute to the prevention of problem gambling and limit the damage for those already facing difficulties,” he explained.

The new rules also come in response to an increase in the number of young people visiting casinos. Norsk Tipping’s research indicates that the number of young players engaging in higher-risk activities, such as online casinos and slot machines, is rising. In light of these trends, the operator believes lowering the loss limits is a necessary step to reduce the risk of gambling addiction among young adults.

Although the new loss limits apply to players under 25, those aged 25 and older will still be allowed to lose up to NOK 20,000 (€1,715) per month, which is the current upper limit. However, high-risk games like online casinos and slot machines have additional, more restrictive limits in place. These measures underscore Norsk Tipping’s commitment to providing a safer gambling environment and minimising the potential for harm, particularly among the younger demographic.