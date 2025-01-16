PIN-UP Global invites to join the team of professionals at ICE 

ICE Barcelona will be held from January 20 to 22.

Press release.- Find out more about the career vacancies in the international igaming holding PIN-UP Global during the ICE conference, which will be held from January 20 to 22 in Barcelona, where everyone will be able to talk to the recruitment team, and even have an interview right at the PIN-UP stand.

A separate HirePoint by PIN-UP will be set up at stand 5G31, where the holding company’s recruiters will conduct quick interviews and collect references. It will be possible to make an appointment in a few seconds using a special interactive screen, and there will be nice incentive gifts for participation.

Oksana Izmailova, chief human resources officer at PIN-UP Global, says, “In just a few minutes it will be possible to book your appointment by completing an application form, present your skills, discuss opportunities and take the first step towards a career at PIN-UP Global. The interactive screen will showcase current vacancies with a quick response option. This is a unique opportunity to learn about career prospects in an international holding company with a strong value system.”

PIN-UP Global continues to scale rapidly: in 2024 alone, the holding company’s team has grown by more than 1,400 people to almost 4,000. Such rapid business development every day opens up new opportunities and prospects for both existing team members and those wishing to become part of it. PIN-UP Global regularly conducts employee satisfaction surveys and pays special attention to the development of all team members.

PIN-UP Global is an international igaming holding company specialising in the development and implementation of advanced technologies, B2B solutions and innovative products for the igaming industry. PIN-UP Global has offices in Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan and Armenia and a team of over 20 nationalities. In 2024, PIN-UP Global received the prestigious “Best Workplace” award from SIGMA, confirming its status as the best employer in the iGaming industry for the second consecutive year.