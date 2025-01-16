Gaming in Michigan: Detroit casinos report $109.6m in December revenue

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported the state’s three casinos reached $1.29bn in revenue for 2024.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos reported $109.6m in monthly aggregate revenue (AGR) for December 2024. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $109.3m and retail sports betting generated $276,509.

December’s monthly revenue was 2.7 per cent higher when compared to the previous month, November 2024 although revenue for table games and slots decreased 1.9 per cent year-on-year.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 1.3 per cent year-on-year at $51.2m, while MotorCity’s revenue decreased 4.8 per cent to $33m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue decrease by 4.1 per cent to $25.1m.

In December 2024, the three Detroit casinos paid $8.9m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan. They paid $9m for the same month last year. The casinos also reported submitting $13.5m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The casinos reported $19.77m in total retail sports betting handle, and total gross receipts of $279,649 for the month of December. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were down by 94.2 per cent in December when compared to December 2023, and down by 85.6 per cent when compared to November 2024.

Annual report

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported total yearly aggregate gaming revenue reached $1.29bn. From that total, 79.8 per cent came from slots ($1.03bn), 19.4 per cent from table games ($250.96m) and 0.8 per cent from retail sports betting ($9.7m).

In 2024, the three Detroit casinos paid the state $103.9m in wagering taxes for slots and table games, and $372,729 in wagering taxes for retail sports betting. In 2023, they had paid $99m and $528,314 for each, respectively.